Legendary Jamaican reggae band, Morgan Heritage has revealed how former Ghana’s late President, Jerry John Rawlings inspired them to come to Ghana.

Members of Morgan Heritage are currently in Ghana to promote their new album ‘The Homeland” and to also shoot a music video with Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

The legendary reggae group came to Ghana for the first time in 2018 when the ‘Wanna be loved’ crooners performed at Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert.

Speaking on Citi TV’s ‘Breakfast Daily show with David Sakyi, the multiple Grammy award-winning reggae group while answering a question on what motivated them to come to Ghana to collaborate with Ghanaian artistes, said: “I quite remember former President JJ Rawlings, may his soul rest in Peace… when he came to Jamaica and it was at the stadium, and he empowered the whole community and said come back to Ghana…he said Ghana is the gateway to Africa, so it was something we always wanted to come to Ghana and Kenya.” Gramps Morgan spoke on behalf of the group.

The legendary reggae band was formed in 1994 by five children of reggae artist Denroy Morgan, namely Peter “Peetah” Morgan, Una Morgan, Roy “Gramps” Morgan, Nakhamyah “Lukes” Morgan, and Memmalatel “Mr. Mojo” Morgan.

But three members of the band, Gramps, Peetah and Mojo Morgan are those representing the legendary group in Ghana.