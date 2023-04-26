The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has massively endorsed the nomination of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as the next Chief Justice.

JUSAG wants Justice Torkornoo, whose nomination is subject to Parliamentary approval, to outrank current Chief Justice Anin Yeboah as the best Chief Justice with the issues of labour at heart.

According to the Association, the current head of the Judiciary has performed better than any Chief Justice in the history of Ghana as far as the welfare of their members is concerned but wants Justice Torkornoo to set the bar higher.

Reacting to the nomination of Justice Torkornoo in an interview with Citi News, the General Secretary of the JUSAG, Yakubu Abdulai indicated that their expectation for the next Chief Justice is for her to work towards eliminating any form of intimidation and mistreatment of their members.

“With the current CJ [Justice Anin Yeboah], we are cool, his doors are always open and the support has been massive that was why we gave him the honour of the most labour-friendly CJ of all time in the Judiciary and we are hoping that when our mother the Lady CJ comes in, she is going to break that record and make her doors opened 24/7 for us to come and address issues of labour, issues bordering on our promotions, issues bordering on training and retraining of staff, issues bordering on disciplinary matters when it comes up.”