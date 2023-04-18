The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has arrested a Kenyan national, Njeri Mary, for smuggling 11.04 kilogrammes of cocaine into Ghana.

She was nabbed at the arrival hall of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) when she came in from Nairobi via a South African Airways flight.

Njeri Mary according to NACOC was in possession of cocaine worth $309,120.

NACOC in a statement dated April 17, 2023, said the arrest was made on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

NACOC explained that the suspect, Njeri Mary, 35, was apprehended by NACOC officials during routine checks at the arrival hall of KIA.

A search of her luggage revealed packages of Cremora food that contained the concealed drugs.

“Preliminary questioning revealed that she had confirmed possession of the consignment in her luggage, and she was later arrested for further investigations,” NACOC said in its statement.

The exhibits, NACOC stated have been sent to the Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) for analysis and report, while the suspect is being held in prison pending further investigations and prosecution.

NACOC assured the public that it is committed to reducing the drug trafficking threat to the country.

“The Commission wishes to use this medium to remind the general public that the possession and transportation of illicit drugs without lawful authority is illegal and punishable under sections 40 (1) and 41 (1) of Act 1019 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020”.