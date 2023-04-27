Celebrated Ghanaian musician, KiDi has dropped a new song dubbed ‘I Lied’.

Classically produced by KiDi and consummated music producer, Beatz Vampire, ‘I Lied’ showcases the Lynx Entertainment signee’s ability to create music that is both catchy and consequential.

With its smooth and melodic sound, ‘I Lied’ is a resplendent addition to any music lover’s playlist. The song’s lyrics explore themes of love, heartbreak, and regret.

Known in real life as Dennis Nana Dwamena, KiDi is known for numerous monster hit songs including ‘Odo’, ‘Touch It’, Adiepena’ and Cheese.

Ironically, ‘I Lied ‘ is just the latest example of the current VGMA Artiste Of The Year’s incredible talent and creativity.

It’s actually a potential 2024 VGMA ’Song of the Year’ winning song that would soon catch the public domain like conflagration and transcend borders.