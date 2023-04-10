King Jesus Charity Home at Boadi in the Ashanti Region has for the second time benefited from the annual Easter Orphan Project, an annual corporate social responsibility initiative by Citi TV and Citi FM.

The initiative championed by the Citi FM Foundation forms part of efforts of extending a helping hand to the underprivileged.

Management of Citi TV/Citi FM made a GH¢20,000 donation to the orphanage.

The Citi FM and Citi TV’s annual Easter Orphan Project through the benevolence of its viewers and listeners also donated assorted food items, educational materials, toiletries and lunch packs to the facility.

The Citi FM Foundation organized a party for persons at the orphanage as they engaged in various forms of games.

The excitement of the management of the facility and the children has been superb.

The Director of the orphanage, Rev. Kofi Owusu Afriyie expressed his excitement after receiving the donations.

“We have very happy to have Citi FM/TV in our midst. The items you have brought are really going to help us a lot. Last year, you came to support us and this year, you have come back. We are very appreciative of the listeners and viewers. What Citi FM/TV has done is laudable and we love it”, he expressed.

Two other orphanages also benefited from the Easter Orphan Project in the Northern Region and Eastern Region.

Aside receiving assorted items, the Baptist School Complex Orphanage (BASCO) at Trotor (near Suhum) in the Eastern Region also was given a cheque of GH¢30,000.

The Tamale Children’s Home at Nyoni, Tamale also several food items and a cheque of GH¢10,000.