Accra, is set to experience a night of the literary arts as renowned artists, Koo Kumi and JP Lawson invite the public to a reading of prose and poetry.

Dubbed ‘May the 4th Be With You: A Night of 5 Poems & Readings’, the event takes its name from the shared birth month of the two artists, who both studied at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now the University of Media, Arts & Communication (UNIMAC).

On May 6, guests will be treated to a repertoire of poems by KOO KUMI, including popular pieces such as ‘Dear Future Wife‘ & ‘The Greatest Poem Ever’. JP LAWSON will also showcase captivating lines from his creative works, ‘The Hard Decision’ & ‘At Long Last’.

With music, food, drinks and a lot of knowledge to be shared, the event promises to be an exciting celebration of the literary arts, bringing people of different persuasions together.