The Effiduase District Court in the Ashanti Region has granted bail to seven persons who attacked a police officer at Kumawu.

The incident was captured in a viral video in which the civilians were engaged in a scuffle with an armed police officer in uniform.

The accused persons, Edward Boateng, Evans Addo, Yaw Kusi, Michael Owusu, Yaw Boateng, and Emmanuel Mensah appeared before the Effiduase District Court on Tuesday.

One other suspect is on the run while the other suspect, Thomas Kusi is on admission at the hospital following injuries he sustained during the scuffle. Thomas Kusi adds up to the seven persons granted bail.

Police, in a statement, said the suspects who were occupants in an overloaded Taxi cab engaged in a scuffle with the police when they were stopped at a checkpoint near Kumawu.

Police have charged the suspects with assaulting a public officer, and conspiracy to commit a crime, while one other accused person was charged with aiding and abetting.

The prosecutors pleaded with the court to remand the accused persons to give the police ample time to complete their investigations.

The police had insisted that they might tamper with ongoing investigations if they were granted bail.

Counsel for the accused persons, Henry Ohemeng Kumi prayed the court to grant his clients bail since they were not a flight risk and will avail themselves to police when the need arose.

He further argued that all offences were bailable and that the charges against his client were misdemeanours.

The presiding judge, His Worship Frank Nii Ashittey Addo addressed the court before granting bail to the accused persons and said instances, where civilians attacked public officers were disturbing and a threat to national security.

He further said he will ensure the accused persons face the law if they are found guilty after investigations.

He however said despite the actions of the accused persons being condemnable, they have some freedom and liberty to enjoy as stated in the constitution.

He granted each of the six accused persons GH¢10,000 bail with one surety.

Relatives of the accused persons who thronged the court challenged the facts presented by the police to the court after the proceedings.

The case has been adjourned to April 28, 2023.