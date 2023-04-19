Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Nsiah Asare has disclosed that work on the demolished La General Hospital will soon begin.

Dr. Asare made the disclosure on Eyewitness News on Citi FM after residents of the La community and its environs demonstrated against the stalled project.

Addressing the residents’ concerns in the interview, Dr. Asare said the “government is working on it [the hospital] and so they should be very patient because very soon they will see some action at the La General Hospital.”

Explaining the reasons for the delay of the project, the presidential advisor said “There was supposed to be a facility to do the project but it didn’t go through hundred percent and so the president has charged the Ministry of Health, and the Office of the Chief of Staff to work on it and make sure that something happens as quickly as possible.”

He further explained that the health facility was demolished because it posed a threat to patients and residents at the time due to the structural weaknesses which were so visible.

“It was a dangerous building with a lot of cracks at the time, and it was risky to put patients who cannot run in case of a disaster at risk, so we decided to demolish it and hoped that it would have been built.”

“The details of when the project will start and what we are going to do there will be announced soon, but currently a lot of engagement is ongoing, and a roadmap will be announced soon,” he added.

The facility was demolished in 2019 after the hospital’s administration in 2015 reported severe structural problems and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on August 10, 2020, cut the sod for the commencement of construction of the La General Hospital Redevelopment Project, but work is yet to commence on the site.