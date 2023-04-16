The recent statements made by the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, have sparked concerns from Professor Kobby Mensah, an Associate Professor of Marketing at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).

Bryan Acheampong said NPP will do everything possible to cling to power and will not hand over governance of the country to the opposition the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after the 2024 polls.

He also mentioned that the New Patriotic Party has the “men” to face the NDC in case of violence.

Speaking on Citi TV/Citi FM’s news analysis programme, The Big Issue on Saturday, Professor Kobby Mensah expressed his dismay at the NPP’s failure to apologize for Acheampong’s comments and hopes for a public action to be taken against him.

“I expected [the NPP] not to give away the Minister, but I was expecting them to actually apologise, be remorseful and say that the Minister was carried away [and] we don’t think that this is the appropriate communication, and we will have an internal process”.

“In the meantime, we express that regret to the Ghanaian people. That would have been a fantastic political communication.”

He called on the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC), security agencies, and political parties to take note of these statements.

“For me, I think that the EC must be concerned, the security agencies must be concerned, the political parties must be concerned, which the NDC has actually said they are concerned about,” he said.

He also believes that Acheampong’s speech may incite NPP supporters to act inappropriately during election day.

The opposition NDC has already petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to invite the Agriculture Minister for questioning, while the NPP has also petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to investigate similar comments made by John Dramani Mahama and Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.