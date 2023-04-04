The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has warned its opposition counterpart, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be honest in its assessments of Ghana’s economic situation.

The NPP is of the view that notwithstanding its excellent handling of the Ghanaian economy, the NDC has grown accustomed to concealing the government’s economic gains using dishonest tactics, a practice it wants the NDC to put an end to.

The NPP National Chairman, Stephen Ntim in an address on Tuesday said, the NDC’s hunger for power cannot be satisfied by lies.

“The NDC must desist from the habit and strategy of deceit in its quest for power. Such methods are often short-term but have long-term ramifications for democracy, public confidence, and, not least, the global perception and embrace of our dear country, Ghana”, he said.

The NPP adds that the NDC’s ploy will not persuade the government to abandon its efforts to better its economic record.

“Let me end by passing this piece of advice through you to the NDC. As a political party, the NDC has a sacred responsibility, to be honest, and upfront with Ghanaians in all things”, he further added.

Stephen Ntim thus urged party members to assist in spreading the NPP’s goodwill.