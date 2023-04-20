Former President John Dramani Mahama has bemoaned the increasing tax burden government is placing on Ghanaians.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has not been truthful with its promise to move away from taxation to production.

This comes on the back of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s decision to assent to the three new controversial revenue taxes into law.

Parliament on Friday, March 31, passed the Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, 2022, the Ghana Revenue Authority Bill 2022 and the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022.

Speaking to delegates in the Trobu constituency as part of his tour in the Greater Accra region, John Mahama stressed that the taxes have become a burden for the public.

“Prices at the various supermarkets have skyrocketed, government has reneged on its promise of moving away from taxation to production, to the extent that even betting is taxed, almost everything is taxed now,” Mr. Mahama said.

Mr. Mahama slammed government for seeking debt forgiveness from its external creditors.

He claims this could have been prevented if government had controlled its borrowing.

“The country wouldn’t have been in this economic mess if government had not engaged in excessive borrowing. We are now seeking for debt forgiveness from external creditors,” ex-President Mahama asserted.