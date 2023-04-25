Twitter remains the most cutthroat as 80% of its employees got the chop. Around 6,300 workers out of the 7,800 it had in 2022 have been let go since billionaire Elon Musk took control of the company in October.

According to Insider analysis, Meta follows after announcing cuts that amount to almost a quarter of its workforce, which was around 87,000 staff in 2022. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced cuts of 11,000 jobs in November, then a further cut of 10,000 in March.

Our analysis doesn’t include the third round of Meta job cuts which began this week, reportedly numbering in the thousands. Insider’s Kali Hays and Thomas Maxwell reported that management roles have been heavily affected by this newest round of cuts. Technical product managers in Reality Labs, Facebook, and Instagram were included in the running list of impacted roles.