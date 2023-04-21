The Minority in Parliament is unhappy with the recall of Members of Parliament from recess.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin recalled Members of Parliament for a sitting on May 2, 2023, to consider what the Speaker says is urgent parliamentary business.

In a tweet, the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, alleged that the recall is to compel MPs to approve the government’s decision to go on another borrowing spree.

He took a swipe at the government for recklessly borrowing despite the current economic challenges confronting the country.

“I have been inundated with calls asking why Parliament has been recalled for urgent business on May 2, 2023. It is difficult to comprehend why the NPP government has the courage to continue borrowing after its reckless borrowing has completely destroyed the Ghanaian economy beyond recognition for generations to come,” he slammed the government in a tweet.

The House went on break on Friday, March 31, after passing three tax bills.

On the same night, the MPs also approved two additional Supreme Court Justices, who had been vetted by the Appointments Committee, earlier in the year.