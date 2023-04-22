Grammy award-winning Jamaican reggae band, Morgan Heritage has revealed the only reason that would make them hold a live concert in Ghana.

The group which is currently in Ghana is being represented by Gramps, Peetah and Mojo Morgan. They are in Ghana to promote their new album ‘The HomeLand” and also to shoot a music video with Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

The Homeland is a 21-track LP (long play) that features artists from across the African continent, including Ghana’s Stonebwoy, Rocki Dawuni and Shatta Wale.

In 2018, the legendary reggae band performed for the first time in Ghana at Stonebwoy’s Bhim concert.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeekend TV on whether they have plans to stage their own concert in Ghana, Gramps Morgan who spoke on behalf of the band told the host, Ekow Koomson that, “We are ready to hold a live concert in Ghana but with the right investors and logistics”.

