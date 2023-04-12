MTN Ghana has rendered an unqualified apology to its customers following the suspension of its data zone bundle.

The suspension of the data zone bundle took effect on April 5.

MTN Ghana in a statement explained that the suspension is due to a review of the bundle offer in line with the Significant Market Power (SMP) directives applied to the telecom company in June 2020.

The telecom company added that the SMP directive ordered them not to be the lowest priced on any offer in the industry.

“MTN Ghana has announced a suspension of its MTN Data Zone bundle effective April 05, 2023. We apologise to our cherished customers for limiting our communications on this matter to service activation channels only. This media release is to provide more information on the issue. The suspension of the innovative Data Zone bundle is due to a review of the bundle offer in line with the Significant Market Power (SMP) directives applied to MTN Ghana in June 2020, not to be the lowest priced on any offer in the industry,” MTN Ghana explained.

MTN Ghana assured that it’s engaging with the regulator for an alignment on revised data zone bundle to be reinstated.

“We are currently engaging and collaborating with the Regulator, as we seek alignment on a revised Data Zone bundle to be reinstated as soon as possible. We will notify you in due course of further developments,” MTN said in its statement.

It pledged to roll out innovative, affordable products and services for the benefit of its customers.

“MTN Ghana would like to reassure its customers that it would continue to roll out innovative and affordable products and services for the benefit of its cherished customers,” MTN Ghana promised.

The data zone bundle gives MTN Ghana’s customers a day validity bundle at discounted rates at the point of purchase.

