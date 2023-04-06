The National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ashanti Regional Office has cleared all 85 aspirants who filed to run for parliamentary seats in the region.

The party finished vetting all parliamentary candidates across the country on Wednesday, ahead of its primaries on May 13.

All cleared candidates can now campaign ahead of the election.

Dr. Franck Amoakohene, NDC Ashanti Regional Secretary, says the party is satisfied with the human resources lining up to contest the primaries.

“For the records, there were no disqualifications whatsoever. There were five petitions, the vetting committee sat on same and we cleared the candidates based on our guidelines.”

In the Eastern Region, the party’s Regional Vetting Committee has cleared 71 candidates seeking to lead the party in the region.

Out of the 75 aspirants who picked nomination forms, two aspirants from the Lower West Akim Constituency and Akropong constituency withdrew their nominations.

An aspirant from the Afram North Constituency, Kpeli Worlasi was cleared with a condition to help withdraw a pending court case in the constituency.