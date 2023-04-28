The Greater Accra Regional Vetting Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suggested that Parliamentary Candidate hopefuls from Odododiodio and Ayawaso West Wuogon will be vetted soon.

The two unresolved constituencies, according to the committee, are among the thirty-four to appear before the vetting committee.

Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, NDC Greater Accra Regional General Secretary and Member of the Vetting Committee told Citi News that the party is working hard to offer a perfect candidate in every constituency ahead of the 2024 elections.

“These are the two outstanding constituencies. Strategically, the party is working to ensure that, we do things right. If you look at the environment in the country, everybody in the country expects the NDC to come out in a way that will be more acceptable.”

“So we are also taking our time to ensure that we get the right people for the good people of this country. So we want to make sure that the candidates we present to each constituency will be candidates who will stand the test of time and be supported by the people”, he added.

On Thursday, a total of 14 parliamentary hopefuls were vetted by the Greater Accra Regional Vetting Committee of the party.

The Parliamentary Candidate hopefuls are from the Ayawaso Central and Amasaman constituencies.

This came on the back of the NDC’s decision to put 27 constituencies on hold when the party began series of exercises ahead of the primaries to be held on May 13.

The NDC has subsequently cleared 14 out of the 27 constituencies of which the Ayawaso Central and Amasaman constituencies are part to continue the exercise ahead of the primaries.

The vetting for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency for instance has been suspended until further notice.

Three aspirants, John Dumelo, Frederick Nuamah and Moses Baafi Acheampong are expected to face the vetting committee when the path is cleared.