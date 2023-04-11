The Omanhene of the Nkoransa Traditional Area in the Bono East Region, Nana Akrapim Baffo Agyentaduahene IV is urging informal sector workers in the traditional area to join the tier-three pension scheme to secure their future.

Nana Agyentaduahene IV gave the advice when personnel from the Bono Zonal Office of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) paid a courtesy call on him.

He urged all informal workers within the traditional area to take advantage to enrol on the tier-three pensions scheme to help secure and protect their future.

“This is an opportunity for everyone whether you are a formal worker or in the informal sector you can secure your future by enrolling on the tier-three pension so that in your old age you will not be dependent on anyone.”

Many informal workers often do not have the luxury of a steady income, and this can make planning for retirement difficult. However, the tier-three pension scheme offers them a unique opportunity to secure their future.

William Ohene-Adjei, the Bono Zonal Head of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) took the opportunity to educate 280 artisans including mechanics, hairdressers, tailors among others on the need for them to enroll unto the tier-three pension school.

“You have to take your destiny and your future into your hands by enrolling onto the tier-three pensions scheme. The NPRA’s Compliance team’s random inspection of employers to ascertain their employee’s contribution status is a commendable initiative. This action is necessary to ensure that employers do not default on their obligation to contribute to their employees’ pension scheme. It also increases transparency and accountability amongst employers and fosters a culture of financial responsibility,” he stated.

The team earlier in the day went to Nkoranza Technical Institute, the biggest technical school in the region where over 2,789 students and staff were enlightened on the three-tier pension scheme as part of their agenda catching them young whiles the Compliance team also undertook random inspection on employers to ascertain their employee’s contribution status.