The High Court in Accra has discharged three out of the four public officers who were charged by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for failing to declare their assets.

The OSP dragged the four to court after they failed to submit the assets declaration forms they received from the OSP.

The OSP filed a nolle prosequi, to the effect that it had no basis to continue with the prosecution of the three officers.

The officers are James Keck Osei, a Civil Servant working at the Office of the Vice President, John Abban, and Peter Archibald Hyde, both senior customs officials.

A fourth person, Issah Siedu, another public servant, who was also accused alongside the three, was however not discharged.

Meanwhile, Issah Seidu has sued the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Customs Division, one Alex Takyi, a businessman, and others over 10 containers of rice believed to have been imported from Vietnam, but which the businessman claimed was from Thailand.

The matter is currently pending at the High Court in Accra in relation to the ownership of the rice.

The OSP contended that it would amend Seidu’s charges pending further investigation by the Office.

The Office had earlier held that it was fulfilling its mandate by going after public officials who may be breaching the law as established.

However, after much publicity by the OSP’s office, it came to light that as of January 6, 2023, Keck Osei had submitted his asset declaration forms to the OSP before he was charged on February 9, 2023.

In the case of Hyde, on the day he was charged, he had proceeded earlier in the morning to the OSP to present his forms, but he was asked by the Office to return in the afternoon, only to be given a criminal summons when he reported.

The other two; Seidu and Abban, submitted their forms later.