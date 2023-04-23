Ernest Yaw Anim has won the internal election organised by the New Patriotic Party in the Kumawu constituency ahead of the by-election scheduled for May 23, 2023.

Mr. Anim polled 195 votes to beat his closest contender, Ama Serwaa, and three others.

Mr. Anim in his acceptance address, pledged to mend the cracks among party members in the constituency to ensure the NPP retains the Kumawu Parliamentary seat in the upcoming by-election.

The New Patriotic Party held its primaries to select a candidate for the by-election after the Kumawu parliamentary seat was declared vacant following the demise of the sitting Member of Parliament, Philip Basoah.

The leadership of the NPP says it is poised to retain the parliamentary seat as the party will begin a campaign in earnest ahead of the by-election.

Below are the final results

CERTIFIED RESULTS FROM KUMAWU NPP PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES

Kwame Appiah Kubi – 10 votes

Da-costa Aboagye—27 votes

Ama Serwaa — 181 votes

Ernest Yaw Anim — 195 votes

Kwame Osei Hweree Bempah – 5 votes

TOTAL VOTE CAST – 419

REJECTED- 1