Government has finally settled the January allowance of national service personnel.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA).

NASPA advised the personnel to get their E-zwich cards by visiting their various banks or agents.

“The Executive Board affectionately extends greetings and wishes to inform you that the allowance for January been paid. Kindly get your E-zwich card and visit your banks or agents,” NASPA stated in its statement.

NASPA expressed appreciation to the personnel for exercising restraint all these while assuring that it will facilitate payments for February, March and April.

“We appreciate your patience, and we hope to get the payment for the subsequent month done soon,” the Association pledged in its statement.

Read below full statement by NASPA

Date: 31ST MARCH 2023

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PAYMENT OF JANUARY ALLOWANCE

The Executive Board affectionately extends greetings and wishes to inform you that the allowance for JANUARY has been paid. We appreciate your patience and we hope to get the payment for the subsequent month done soon.

Kindly get your e-zwich card and visit your banks or agents.

NB: Your dashboard can show processing while you have been paid. You ought to visit the bank to confirm

payment.