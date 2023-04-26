Opportunity International Savings and Loans (Opportunity International), one of the leading savings and loans companies in Ghana, held its 5th graduation ceremony for 26 female head porters (Kayayei) who completed a livelihood and skill training program at HODEM Vocational Institute in Pokuase, Accra.

The Kayayei program is aimed at equipping economically disadvantaged young female head porters in Accra with entrepreneurial and life skills to help them develop stable livelihoods, generate income, and save for a more secure future.

The program was developed in collaboration with Kayayei Association Leaders and included individuals from Agbogbloshie, Darkuman, and Mallam Atta Market.

During the four-week intensive training programme, the beneficiaries underwent training in financial literacy, digital financial services, gender equity, reproductive and maternal health, family life, domestic violence. They were also trained on practical skills in vocational skills which included beading, baking and soap making. Additionally, they were trained on micro business starter management.

At the graduation ceremony, start-up kits were provided to them based on their choice of specialised vocational area trained on. This is aimed at helping them to start their own small-scale enterprises post the graduation.

The occasion was graced by dignitaries, and staff from Opportunity International. Hajia Azara Abukari-Haroun, who is a Board Member and the Chairperson of the Transformation Committee of Opportunity International served as the chairperson of the event.

In her speech, Hajia Azara emphasised that Opportunity International is committed to creating a positive impact on people’s lives and encouraged the beneficiaries to feel confident about the new skills they had acquired through the programme.

The young ladies expressed their excitement and gratitude to Opportunity International for the opportunity they received and were optimistic about the success of the trade they have chosen and the immense contribution it will make towards their attainment of financial resilience.

The Kayayei programme was previously funded by the Allan and Nesta Ferguson Charitable Trust and the CalVal Investors Foundation. The two foundations have together supported Opportunity International to train One hundred and eight (108) ladies in the past 5 years.

The program is currently funded by the Medicor Foundation for a two years’ period with the intent to train and equip two hundred (200) economically disadvantaged young female head porters in Accra. Their passion is to help such female street porters to have a live a life with dignity and purpose which also ties into the vision of Opportunity International.

The Medicor Foundation is an independent and charitable foundation that focuses on education, health, and social care to contribute to the sustainable improvement of the wellbeing and empowerment of vulnerable and disadvantaged people in countries in Africa, Latin America and The Caribbean, as well as in Eastern Europe.

Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited, is a leading savings and loans institution licensed by the Bank of Ghana in June 2004. The Institution operates across 10 out of the 16 regions of the country with 19 years of advancing financial inclusion and bringing clients at the base of the pyramid into the mainstream financial services using innovative range of products and services.

Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited is a subsidiary of Opportunity International – A global institution dedicated to helping clients transform out of poverty.