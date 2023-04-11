Resident Engineer for FAS Consult Limited, Antwi Owusu Sekyere has attributed the suspension of works of the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange project in Accra to the government’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

The project after completion will reduce traffic congestion occurring at the intersection of Ring Road West and Winneba/Graphic Road through the upgrading of the traffic at Circle and the development of two flyovers allowing continuous traffic flow along Ring Road West.

Speaking to Citi News, the Resident Engineer for FAS Consult Limited, Antwi Owusu Sekyere said work on the project is likely to resume in May.

“Once the government finishes negotiations with the IMF, we will come back, but it has been suspended. We have skeletal staff there, they do watering, and then they reshape the road anytime it goes bad.

“We are hoping to come back in May, by that time the government would have finished negotiations with all the other parties.”