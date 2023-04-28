The Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons (GCPS) says initiatives to decentralize and expand training for all specialists beyond teaching institutions in the country are well underway.

According to the college, the two main recognized facilities for specialized training are Korle-Bu and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospitals, with fifteen other hospitals functioning as rotation sites.

This is part of the college’s 20th anniversary of delivering specialty education in medicine, surgery, and allied fields.

Dr. Justina Ansah, Chairperson of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons’ 20th Anniversary Committee told Citi News that the college will also use new technology in its effort to decentralize.

“The next 20 years, we are designating it to the training beyond the teaching hospitals in Ghana and with the use of advanced technology. We have realized that our training sites are only in Kumasi and Tamale and other ones. In the 20 years, we are looking at moving from the 15 training sites.”

The Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons is a public institution that was established in 2003 to provide post-graduate medical training in medicine, surgery and related disciplines.

Established by Act 635 of 2003 and revised by Act 833 of 2011, the mandates of the College are to promote specialist education in Medicine, Surgery and related disciplines, promote continuous professional development in medicine, surgery and related disciplines, promote postgraduate medical education and research in medicine, surgery and related disciplines and contribute to the formulation of policies on sound health and public health generally.