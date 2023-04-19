A member of Grammy Award-winning Reggae group, Morgan Heritage; Gramps Morgan has arrived in Ghana.

The member of the legendary group who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport [KIA] on Tuesday evening was welcomed by celebrated Ghanaian Dancehall star Shatta Wale.

“GHANA I have touched down for the @morganheritage @shattawalegh @JChameleone Collab on the NEW Morgan Heritage Album “The Homeland” PRE ORDER NOW,” Gramps Morgan posted in a tweet hours after his arrival.

The tweet was accompanied by photos of himself and Shatta Wale along with other associates.

The three-time Grammy award-winning artist flew into Ghana from Uganda, where he had promoted the album on which he is set to collaborate with Shatta Wale.

Known in real life as Roy “Gramps” Morgan, the Jamaican singer, instrumentalist, producer, record executive, and entrepreneur was born in Brooklyn, New York, but was raised partially in Springfield, Massachusetts.