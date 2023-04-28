The Kyebi Traditional Council is strongly demanding that Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, former Minister of Environment, Science, and Technology, proves that galamsey occurred in the President’s House in Kyebi in the Eastern Region.

According to the Traditional Council, the claims in Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s report are false and should be dismissed with contempt.

The Traditional Council threw the challenge when it took some journalists around the President’s home on Thursday.

The Council has requested that Prof. Frimpong-Boateng appears before it to corroborate his galamsey report.

Chief of Kyebi, Osabarima Marfo Kwabrane said: “he should come and show us where he saw galamsey happening. He should come here and prove to us and the whole world. My nephew [President] is not part of that thing [galamsey]. We need Prof. Frimpong-Boateng himself to come and show us where President Akufo-Addo was doing galamsey and correct our statement that all that we have said is wrong.”

The Kyebi Traditional Council vehemently denied claims that galamsey activities led to the destruction of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s fence wall in Kyebi.

Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng in his report alleged that galamsey activities close to the President’s Kyebi residence affected parts of his garden which had to be quickly put back in shape by the Inter-ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

Osabarima Marfo Kwabre said the reports are untrue and only machinations to tarnish the President’s image.

Neighbours of the president also denied the allegations, indicating that they have never seen illegal mining activities close to the president’s garden.

“There is nothing like that here and that is why I am here with the Kyebi executives, and we are to ensure that we clear the president’s name. The reports of the president engaging in galamsey activities are not true.”

He added that the reports have left the Traditional Council in a state of discomfort.