CEO of Chalewote Festival, Nii Manste Aryeequaye is claiming ownership of the ‘Killer Cut’ sound – the voice behind veteran Ghanaian rapper Obrafour’s song, ‘Oye Ohene’.

Obrafour has sued Canadian rapper, Drake for allegedly sampling on his song, “Calling My Name”.

Drake earlier on sought permission to use the work but was repudiated.

Even though he was prevented, he went ahead to release the song. Obrafour is thus looking for at least $10 million in damages.

Lawyers of the legendary Ghanaian rapper who filed the case in the Southern District of New York are asking the court to enter into judgment that the “Defendant willfully infringed Obrafour’s Copyrighted Work in violation of the Copyright Act” among other reliefs.

But In a tweet, Nii Manste alleged that Obrafour has erred in filing the lawsuit on his intellectual property without his notification.

According to Nii Mantse, Drake’s right to the said ‘Killer Cut’ sound was “never relinquished to Obrafour and was used by the Producer of the album, Hammer of The Last 2 on Obrafour’s song as he did with others.”

Nii Mantse, is credited for acting as a host of veteran music producer, Hammer’s productions and introducing new tracks and artistes belonging to the Last Two Music Group into the music industry.

Check the tweet below