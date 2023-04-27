Ghanaians, especially those in flood-prone areas have been advised to stay safe following heavy rains in Accra and other parts of the country.

This advice was given by the Ghana Meteorological Agency following a downpour which started around 6pm on Thursday, April 27.

The Agency also warned of flash floods in parts of the country depending on the intensity of the rain.

“It’s already raining within southern Ghana. Flash floods are likely over some flood prone areas.

Areas in northern Ghana are also experiencing thunder rain and rain of varying intensity. Stay safe,” the Ghana Meteorological Agency posted on Twitter.

It’s already raining within southern Ghana. Flash floods are likely over some flood prone areas.

Areas in northern Ghana are also experiencing thunder rain and rain of varying intensity.

Stay safe https://t.co/G7jw5eOSvR pic.twitter.com/7bTAmcecu6 — Ghana Meteo. Agency (@GhanaMet) April 27, 2023



A flash flood is a flood caused by heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time, generally less than 6 hours.

Flash floods are usually characterized by raging torrents after heavy rains that rip through river beds, urban streets, or mountain canyons sweeping everything before them.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency in its update around 1pm on Thursday warned of heavy rains around the southern part of Ghana.

“Areas in southern Ghana will be experiencing rain and thunder of varying intensity. Oti and parts of the Volta will be affected earlier before affecting the other areas. Ghana’s marine space will also be experiencing thunder, rain and windy conditions this afternoon”.

Areas in southern Ghana will be experiencing rain and thunder of varying intensity. Oti and parts of the Volta will be affected earlier before affecting the other areas.

Ghana’s marine space will also be experiencing thunder, rain and windy conditions this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ibuZbQnfiU — Ghana Meteo. Agency (@GhanaMet) April 27, 2023



Already, some people have taken to social media to complain about submerged roads, flooded areas due to the rain and its attendant challenges with transportation.

Oxford Street sef flood na Kasoa-Weija pic.twitter.com/q2pUCmfoUw — _rajj_ (@RajjIsking) April 27, 2023

Eiiii everywhere flood for Accra — Clement(Areaboy)👹👹 (@AsebriClement) April 27, 2023



