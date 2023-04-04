Students of the Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational Institute have begun paying an amount of GH¢430 after a five-member committee that probed recent disturbances in the school recommended a surcharge.

Each of the over one thousand student population is expected to pay the amount before being readmitted into the school.

The school has been reopened after the Ashanti Regional Security Council directed a temporary shutdown when students went on a rampage and destroyed public and private properties.

The amount will cater for the damage caused to the properties during the protests by the students whose actions were linked to the dissatisfaction they expressed about final exams by their predecessors in 2022.

The Parent Teacher Association Chairman of the Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational Institute, Kwasikuma Mawunyo Cudjoe said “Some parents are protesting the amount the students are being levied.”

43 students including juveniles who were arrested during the rampage are currently standing trial at the Asokore Mampong District Court.

Counsel for the accused persons, Kwabena Gyamfi prayed the court on Tuesday to withdraw an order compelling his clients to report to the police station every week.

He is also seeking the prosecution to withdraw the charges against his clients since the student population has been surcharged.