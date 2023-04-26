The Rotary Club of Sunyani East in the Bono Region has launched its 10th anniversary in Sunyani with a pledge to continually improve communities and society.

At the launch, the Rotary Club of Sunyani East used the occasion to reflect on some life-changing initiatives the club has undertaken in the past 10 years.

Key amongst them include: provision of 53 micro-flash toilet and drilling of 20 boreholes and a training at a cost of 104,624 dollars, provision of medical equipment, construction of ultramodern 6 unit classroom block with an office and a store, library computer lab, provision of 400 watts electricity, training of teachers, 10 unit micro-flash toilet facility, a borehole fitted with hand pump and provision 400 furniture, rehabilitation of 383 broken down boreholes, renovation of Nsuatre R/C KG block, renovation of Antwikrom health centre.

Delivering her speech at the launch, the President of the Rotary Club for Sunyani East, Victoria Ama Yeboah said, some ongoing projects include; the construction of Wawasua M/A basic school fence wall, construction of a micro flash toilet in the Sunyani Municipality with three benefitting from the project, menstrual hygiene education in the schools amongst others.

She said the COVID-19 pandemic was a hindrance to their activities as most of their projects were halted in 2020 and 2021.

Rotarian Victoria Ama Yeboah pledged that the Rotary Club will continually give a helping hand to communities and society by initiating projects that will give hope to the people.

She expressed gratitude to all Rotarians for contributing to the success of the club and urged them to do more going forward.

“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we acknowledge what we have achieved thus far, but we are also looking forward to doing more great things for society as a club,” he said.

The Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, Ansu Kumi applauded the Sunyani East Rotary Club for the immense work they are doing to help communities in the area of water and sanitation, maternal and child health and basic educational needs.

“The Sunyani East Rotary Club has supported our communities and is still supporting us, and I want to sincerely let you know we appreciate your good work,” Mr. Kumi said.

There was also fundraising to support the club’s major programmes and activities for 2023 and the cutting of the 10th-anniversary cake.

Rotary is a global network of over 1.2 million neighbours, friends, leaders and problem solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change across the globe in local communities.