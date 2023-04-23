The Strategic Youth Network for Development (SYND) has urged young green entrepreneurs to take advantage of funding opportunities available to them to propel the growth of their businesses.

The climate-based organisation brought together dozens of climate-related businesses carefully selected from all parts of the country to equip them with first-hand information on how to mitigate the impacts of climate change through their operations while making profits to build climate resilience.

Participants were taken through various exercises to demonstrate how possible it is to make profits from green business opportunities.

In his welcome speech, the Executive Coordinator of the SYND, Chibeze Ezekiel admonished the young entrepreneurs to have confidence when pitching their ideas and businesses to funding agencies and also cautioned them to be honest in their dealings and stick to the execution of the projects for which they receive funding.

“It is always an honour to have young people who are doing things in their own small ways to help save the environment gather in one place to share ideas. In our smaller ways, we can all help mitigate the harsh changes in our climate and for entrepreneurs like yourselves, I will advise you to take advantage of the funding opportunities available in the green space.”

Participants in the one-day capacity-building workshop were also given lessons in business growth and sustainable strategies for green start-ups, mentorship from successful green business owners, and taught how to help attain Ghana’s Nationally Determined Contributions through business opportunities among others.

Established in September 2008, the Strategic Youth Network for Development (SYND) aims to contribute to youth development interventions in Ghana and also achieve environmental sustainability through active youth inclusion in the governance of climate-related thematic areas.