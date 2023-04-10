The Citi FM Foundation has donated an amount of GH¢10,000 and assorted food items, including soap, books, and other items to the Tamale Children’s Home as part of the annual Easter Orphan Project.

The donation is to help in the smooth running of the home as well as brighten the lives of the children.

Aside from the donation, staff, and children of the children’s home were provided with good food and drinks.

The over 30 children in the home were also joined by children in the Nyonhini community to party.

It was a fun-packed activity as children participated in a dancing competition, musical chairs, and pick and act.

This year’s Citi TV/Citi FM Easter Orphan Project took place simultaneously in three orphanages across the country.

More than 500 orphans at the Baptist School Complex Orphanage (BASCO) at Trotor (near Suhum), Tamale Children’s Home at Nyoni, Tamale, and the King Jesus Charity Home in Kumasi will be beneficiaries.