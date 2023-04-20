The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says it will sustain the momentum and build on the gains made in the month-long revenue mobilization exercise to institute quarterly outreach revenue-generating programs to reach out to its customers.

The Power Distribution Company as part of efforts to improve its revenue on March 20 began a nationwide revenue mobilization exercise which is expected to end today April 20.

In an interview with the media on the assessment of the month-long revenue mobilization exercise, a team leader and a director at the MD’s office, Ing Dr. George Yaw Marfo, revealed that the Tema region has achieved 60 percent of its target.

He said, “I think Tema has been an interesting case, we started with a huge debt, but largely it’s been very successful. At least we have been able to hit about 60% of our target and that is quite impressive, and we hope to sustain the momentum. So that, hopefully in the subsequent months, we will be able to sustain it to get the 100% we targeted. We got the impression that customers don’t like paying bills until we go after them. So we want to inculcate in them the need to pay their bills. We are going to sustain this exercise for some time, at least once every quarter we will be going out there to create awareness”.

Ing. Dr. George Yaw Marfo further indicated that the next line of action is to go after customers engaged in meter bypassing and power theft.

“We want to advise customers to desist from illegal connections. One of the things we came across during the exercise was meter bypassing, illegal connection. We want to advise customers engaged in that to report to the nearest ECG office to rectify it. After this mobilisation exercise, we are going after these people. Illegal connection is not the best, everybody is paying, so you also have to pay your bills,” he cautioned.

He says the ECG will lobby parliament to enact punitive sections such as prison sentences against such offenders to make power theft and meter bypassing unattractive in the country.

“If we are to lobby Parliament and Judges to enact severe laws, it will help prevent meter bypassing,” he said.