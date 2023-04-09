The Veterinary Services Directorate is advocating for a stronger public-private partnership for the improvement of animal health delivery services in the country.

According to the Veterinary Service, its mandate of eradicating rabies and other zoonotic diseases by the year 2030 can only be achieved with support from the private sector.

In an interview with Citi News on the sidelines of a National Consultative workshop on Public Private Partnership in Animal Health Delivery in Ghana at Koforidua, the Deputy Director in charge of veterinary laboratories and animal welfare, Dr. Emmanuel Alledzi Cudjoe indicated that “a close collaboration with the private sector and leveraging on technology is the way to go.”

Dr. Cudjoe who also revealed that the directorate has put together technical working groups where animal, public and environmental health experts are “developing a national strategic plan for the control of the zoonotic diseases to encourage farmers to collaborate with the veterinary services directorate to help them grow their livestock and agribusiness.”