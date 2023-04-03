Vodafone Ghana has partnered with Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMT) to launch the Vehicle-Tracker (V-Tracker) Road Safety project.

The project will leverage Vodafone’s Internet of Things (IoT) technology to help Metro Mass Transit Limited reduce the occurrence of road accidents involving its buses.

The V-Tracker project is a pioneering initiative under Vodafone’s Hero Projects which focuses on connecting people, places, and things through technology.

As part of the pilot program, Vodafone Ghana has equipped ten MMT buses with its V-Tracker solution, the technology which includes a camera, sensors, and software, is integrated into a vehicle tracking and reporting system that allows MMT to monitor driver performance and intervene when necessary.

The system measures speed, sudden turns, heavy braking, and other indicators of improper driving, relaying these signals instantly to a monitoring centre at MMT’s base of operations.

Road accidents are a significant cause of fatalities in Ghana, and Vodafone believes that its V-Tracker solution can help reduce these incidents. This collaboration aims to give passengers peace of mind while travelling on MMT buses, knowing that their safety is being monitored and prioritised.

Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Vodafone Ghana, added, “The V-Tracker project is a prime example of Vodafone’s commitment to using technology to positively impact our society. We are passionate about road safety and believe that this collaboration with MMT will contribute to a safer and more digitally connected Ghana.” The V-Tracker Project is a Vodafone Hero project – a special transformational, non-commercial project championed by the CEO, Patricia Obo Nai. Vodafone aims to fit over 500 buses with cameras, GPS trackers, and IoT technology by 2025.

Vodafone Ghana has also shown its commitment to road safety in recent times with the ‘100% Home Safe’ community campaign in December 2022. It was a collaboration with the National Road Safety Authority, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, and the Road Safety Transport Corporation. The campaign focused on educating commercial drivers on road safety and responsible behaviour.

Mr. Albert Adu–Boahen, Managing Director of Metro Mass Transit Limited, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Vodafone Ghana on the V-Tracker project. It shows our commitment to improving passenger safety and enhancing our operations. By embracing technology and digital solutions, we can create a safer and more efficient public transportation system for all Ghanaians.”

David Osafo Adonteng, Ag. Director-General, of the National Road Safety Authority, commented, “This partnership between Vodafone Ghana and Metro Mass Transit Limited highlights the crucial role technology can play in reducing road accidents and saving lives. We applaud their efforts and look forward to seeing the positive impact of the V-Tracker project on road safety in Ghana.”

As a technology company, Vodafone is committed to using technology for good and fostering collaboration with partners like MMT, who are transitioning to more digital operations.

The V-Tracker project highlights the importance of technology for humanity and Vodafone’s role in driving change for the better.