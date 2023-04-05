The Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) planned disconnection of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) from the national power grid in the Volta Region has been halted.
According to ECG, the Ghana Water Company owes over GH¢17 million.
The decision was reached following a meeting between the management of the two institutions.
Benjamin Obeng Antwi, the Public Relations Officer for ECG in the Volta Region tells Citi News that a roadmap has been adopted to guide debt repayment.
He also stated that the Ho Teaching Hospital has demonstrated a commitment to repaying its debt.