The Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) planned disconnection of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) from the national power grid in the Volta Region has been halted.

According to ECG, the Ghana Water Company owes over GH¢17 million.

The decision was reached following a meeting between the management of the two institutions.

Benjamin Obeng Antwi, the Public Relations Officer for ECG in the Volta Region tells Citi News that a roadmap has been adopted to guide debt repayment.

“There is now a payment plan for the GWCL. So there is a clear roadmap for them to settle their bills. The regional accountant has come for their bills, so they said we will hear from them.”

He also stated that the Ho Teaching Hospital has demonstrated a commitment to repaying its debt.

“The notice of disconnection to the Ho Teaching Hospital expired on Monday. They responded to us by paying GH¢50,000 and promised to pay GH¢40,000 every month. So instead of disconnecting them yesterday, we met with them and gave them timelines to settle the debt.”