VRA/NEDCo disconnected the Bolgatanga Technical University from the national grid following the institution’s inability to settle its indebtedness over power consumed.

The University owes VRA/NEDCo an amount of GH¢1,083,215 but only paid GH¢50,000 on Tuesday morning.

But officials of VRA/ NEDCo say the payment by the university was woefully inadequate and thus disconnected the institution.

Billing and Revenue Officer of VRA/NEDCo in the Upper East Area, Ing. Williams Asare said they had engaged the university on a payment plan which it defaulted and paid a meagre GH¢50,000 of the total debt.

“We engaged the school’s authorities and as of February [2023], their indebtedness was GH¢1,083,215, and it appeared that they had gone to pay GH¢50,000 as of this morning which is woefully inadequate, and we so engaged them to make some substantial payments, but they were unable to do so we had to disconnect power supply to the university.”

Meanwhile, the Upper East Regional Area Manager of VRA/NEDCo, Ign. Eugene Addo disclosed that government agencies in the region owe the VRA well over GH¢55 million and warned defaulting customers to settle their debts to avoid disconnection.

“Any customer who owes us is a target, and so we expect them to settle their indebtedness because our aim is not to disconnect customers but to collect our money and so anyone who doesn’t pay debts owed to us will be disconnected. Government agencies in the region owe us about GH¢55 million, and they are all part of the people we are targeting.”