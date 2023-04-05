Some caterers of the School feeding Programme in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region have stated they will lose their jobs if the New Patriotic Party is kicked out of power.

Dorothy Ofori-Sarpong, who provides meals for school children in basic schools in the region in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday claimed that all caterers in the region are bonafide members of the NPP.

According to her, there is no way they will be retained if the National Democratic Congress wins the 2024 elections.

She added that it is a known fact all current caterers must be members of the NPP.

Making a point for arrears owed them to be paid, Dorothy Ofori-Sarpong said caterers in the region have sacrificed for long, and it is time the government pays attention to their plight.

“We know that when the NDC wins power, we will all lose our jobs.,” Ofori-Sarpong told host Bernard Avle adding “All of us are members of the NPP”.

Dorothy also slammed the Ashanti Regional Minister for disrespecting them when they besieged his office to demand payments for their arrears.

She revealed that they have not been paid for three school terms and caterers have virtually run out of funds.

The caterers who are calling on the government to pay them their arrears and also increase the amount expressed their disappointment with the Regional Minister over how he received them.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has justified his reason for reacting angrily to caterers under the government’s school feeding programme in the Ashanti Region when they presented a petition to him on Monday, April 3.

Speaking to the media however, Mr Simon Osei Mensah insists that the caterers did not follow due process and were protesting at the Regional Coordinating Council which compelled him to react the way he did.

“I was in a meeting yesterday when I heard some noise outside the office, and so I sent my special assistant to find out, and he came and told me it was caterers protesting outside. They did not even seek security clearance before demonstrating, so you can imagine what would have happened if the security personnel at the Regional Coordinating Council had reacted to them”.

“We must be truthful to ourselves in this country and stop pampering people because impunity is too much. Though I sympathise with the caterers, we should not allow people to break the law in their attempt to have their problems solved. We should solve our problems through legal means. You can’t just take the law into your hands and do what you want because I will not tolerate that.”