The Minister for Food and Agriculture and Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong, has vowed that the ruling New Patriotic Party will never hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2025.

The former Minister of State in Charge of National Security addressing party supporters at Mpraeso on Saturday stated that the NPP will do everything possible to remain in power.

“NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, Violence and foolishness in the 2024 election we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men. We have the men![He screamed to emphasize]. It will never happen that we the NPP will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remain in government at all cost”.

He added that the current economic interventions by the government had started yielding positive results reflecting the strength of the cedi and the reduction in fuel prices.

According to him, the economy will fully recover by June or July if the government secures the IMF deal.

“Now with the way things are changing the economy will bounce back again, I am telling you that we are going to come around that curve and we are going to win the 2024 elections hands down.”

Speaking at the same event, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, said former President John Dramani Mahama has no single transformational policy to his credit after spending over 30 years of his adult life in Ghana’s political space.

According to Dr Bawumia, the NPP unlike the NDC has implemented several policies which have benefitted and continue to benefit the majority of Ghanaians.

The Vice President said Mr Mahama will be fondly remembered by Ghanaians for the power crisis [dumsor] and the Guinea Fowls that were never recovered under the SADA project.

“Do you know that John Mahama has been in politics his entire adult life? Over 30 years. He has been an assemblyman, deputy minister to minister then Vice President and then President. But can you mention a single transformational policy that he has implemented?

“Just mention one but there is none, only Dumsor and guinea fowls, that’s all but with the NPP we have mobile money interoperability, one district one factory, the digital address, free SHS, Zongo constituency fund, there is so much we have done.”