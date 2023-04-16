Impact Investing Ghana (IIGh) and Nigeria National Advisory Board for Impact Investing (Nigeria NABII) together with impact investing taskforces in Burkina Faso and Senegal have announced the 1st West Africa Deal Summit and 2nd Ghana Impact Summit slated for 16th and 17th May 2023, at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra Ghana and virtually.

The flagship summit themed “Conversations that Move Catalytic Capital for Impact,” is organized in partnership with the United Nations (UN) In Ghana, Global Steering Group for Impact Investment (GSG), Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), FMO Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank, Mastercard Foundation Africa Growth Fund, UNDP, Orange Corners, Aspen Network of Development Entrepreneurs (ANDE), Africa Venture Philanthropy Alliance (AVPA), LEAP Africa and other partners.

Over two exciting days, West Africa’s impact investing community will convene in Accra, Ghana and online to engage with global catalytic capital providers to take action on initiatives that can move capital to transform the region and contribute to economic recovery. It will promote knowledge sharing and collaboration, provide more visibility for locally-led businesses and funds and unlock more catalytic capital for West Africa in ways that drive the attainment of the SDGs. This summit is a pre-event to the Africa Impact Summit in Cape Town, South Africa in July 2023.

The summit will feature the launch of Deal Source Africa; a comprehensive program to connect businesses with investors and transaction advisors, and local impact funds to limited partners. It will also launch Catalytic Capital Africa; a program supporting catalytic capital providers including foundations, family offices, international development agencies, and development finance institutions to invest in ways that build the local financing ecosystem across Africa.

It will feature study tours to Nigeria and other West African countries as a post-summit activity on the 18th and 19th of May 2023 to allow participants to explore the rest of West Africa’s vibrant and growing SMEs and financing space.

About Impact Investing Ghana

Impact Investing Ghana (IIGh) is the Ghana National Advisory Board for Impact Investing. We are an independent private-sector-led initiative promoting sustainable development and advancing the development of the impact investment ecosystem in Ghana.

IIGh is Ghana’s representative to the Global Steering Group (GSG) for Impact Investing, the successor to the Social Impact Investment Taskforce established by the G8. IIGh aims at tackling Ghana’s pressing social and environmental challenges by driving more capital to deliver real impact. We are a local platform representing all the stakeholder groups needed to redirect significant capital flows toward social and environmental impact, bringing together leaders from the worlds of finance, business, government, social organizations, and philanthropy.

Private-sector-led, yet in close partnership with the national government, we raise awareness, create market intelligence, change policies, and mobilize additional financial resources for the public good. IIGh has an ambitious plan to support the growth of impact ventures and to catalyze $ 1 billion in impact funds for investment in impact ventures in Ghana and the West African sub-region. Find more here www.impactinvestinggh.org

About National Advisory Board for Impact Investing (NABII)

The National Advisory Board for Impact Investing (NABII) is a cross-section of influential leaders consisting of people and organizations united in purpose to grow impact investing in Nigeria. It is a representation of the entire impact investing ecosystem, dedicated to designing and implementing a national strategy that addresses barriers that inhibit its growth and unlock opportunities for more Impactful Investments. The NABII collectively accelerates and shapes the impact investing ecosystem in Nigeria.