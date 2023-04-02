The Electoral Commission’s (EC) move to use the Ghana Card as the sole identification document to register to vote in the 2024 polls could not materialise as Parliament on March 31 directed the electoral body to return to the drawing board.

The decision by the Committee of a Whole of Parliament was taken days after officials of the EC, the National Identification Authority (NIA), and the Finance Minister appeared before the Committee to provide some briefings.

The Committee in its report directed the EC to ensure that all eligible voters are allowed to secure their Ghana cards before the presentation of the new CI in Parliament for passage.

Check out below the things the Committee stated in its report

1. Lack of adequate resources to ensure that every eligible Ghanaian is registered before the 2024 general elections.

2. Trust deficits between the political parties and the consequent lack of consensus on the implementation of this time

3. The Committee is emphatic in its position that this is not the time to introduce and implement the Ghana Card as the only means of identification of citizenship for the purposes of voter registration.

4. The EC should tarry slowly until every eligible voter is afforded the opportunity to register and procure the Ghana card before the legislation of such compulsion.

5. Inclusion of the guarantor system as part of the reforms.

Click here to read the full report