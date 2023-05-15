The one-month ban on all forms of noise-making and drumming in Accra takes effect today, May 15, 2023.

The ban is part of preparations for the celebration of the Homowo festival by the Ga people.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in a statement reminded residents under its jurisdiction of the annual exercise and urged persons within catchment areas to comply with the directive.

The ban affects any form of noise-making, including the use of loudspeakers, drums, tambourines, funeral rites, and roadside evangelism.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey had said the Regional Security Council will ensure strict adherence to the ban within the region.

Below is an earlier statement from the AMA

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) wishes to inform all residents in its jurisdiction that, this year’s ban on drumming and noise-making commences from Monday 15th May to Thursday 15th June 2023. It has therefore set the following guidelines in the interest of peace, harmony, and national security:

1. During the period of the ban, churches are expected to carry out their activities within their premises and refrain from the use of musical instruments.

2. The positioning of loudspeakers outside the premises of churches, mosques and pubs are banned. Roadside evangelists are to cease their activities during this period.

3. Religious bodies and the Traditional Authorities must show respect for one another and restrain their followers from making derogatory and inflammatory remarks about the beliefs and practices of one another.

4. Other guidelines by the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) include a ban on funeral rites and their related activities.

5. Apart from an identifiable task force that consists of AMA personnel, the Ghana Police Service and Representatives from the Traditional Councils with tags, no other person or group of persons should be seen or found enforcing the abatement of noise in the metropolis.

By this notice, we entreat all persons, towns and villages within the Ga Traditional Area to cooperate and comply with the directive accordingly during this period.