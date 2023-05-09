The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, says deceased parents of the pupils who drowned at Weija-Gbawe have agreed that the bodies should be buried on Sunday May 14.

He explained that the burial is coming in early due to the commencement of the ban on drumming and dancing on Monday 15

He again urged parents in these two communities to ensure that their children are protected before using the estuary or in the interim accompany their children to and from school.

The Regional Minister made this know after he led a team to the area.

“All the deceased parents have agreed that the bodies should be buried on Sunday since the ban on drumming and dancing commences on Monday 15. None of them is doing this under duress. Government will ensure that their children are given a befitting burial. One of the three survivors is very traumatised so I have asked the police to get him a psychologist,” he said.

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council also formed a committee to determine the suitability of habitation at Faana or otherwise.

The council has also pledged the provision of a canoe with an outboard motor to facilitate the transport of school children as it prohibits the operation of canoes by underaged persons.

“We have assured to come back and donate a canoe to ferry the children to school which will be managed by the assemblies. We will deliver life jackets as well. The security agencies has been tasked to come out with a report on the suitability of the area for habitation, the amenities they need here. we are all Ghanaians and everybody needs good amenities to live.

“We want to have data about the people who live here to help us map out a long term strategy. Going forward all operators of canoes shall be registered by the assemblies and should be known. Nobody will be allowed to go to the canoe without life jackets,” Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey stated.

He also urged the two Municipal Assemblies the Weija -Gbawe and the Ga South Municipalities to collaborate and put the interest of the people within Wiaboman and Faana into consideration before the estuary is opened.

This he believes is one of the ways of preventing another calamity.

The nine children drowned on Wednesday, May 10, after a boat they were in capsized.

8 of the bodies were retrieved on Wednesday while the body of the 9th child was retrieved on Thursday, May 11, after a thorough search.