The Accra Academy 1986-year group has inaugurated an ICT laboratory in response to a promise made during the speech and prize-giving day in 2017.

According to Dr. Solomon Fixon-Owoo, President of the 1986-year group, the construction and equipping of the 50-seater lab was not without challenges.

They were, however, led by the school’s mission statement, which is to build a model school of excellence; to educate students for life by instilling in them the virtues of truth, selfless service, and the quest of greatness.

At the handover of an ultra-modern ICT laboratory to the school by in Accra, Mr. Emmaneul Fiemawhle, headmaster of the Accra Academy, said the gesture came at the right time to help facilitate effective ICT teaching.

He stated that with a current student population of over 4000, it is prudent for former students to lend a helping hand to the institution because government assistance is insufficient to keep up with the growing student population.

The Guest of Honour, H. E. Mr. Edwin Nii Adjei (Bleoobi 72), a former High Commissioner to Australia, stated that ICT has become a driver of development in many areas and that students must be prepared with skills to harness their potential for the tasks ahead.

Mr. Fiemawhle however lashed out at student misbehavior.

He stated that there is a need to find creative solutions to the pockets of incident that occur in some senior high schools due to indiscipline – a situation he described as a major source of worry.

He expressed concern that students who are privileged enough to receive free education should not rather sacrifice their future on the altar of violence and damage of public property.