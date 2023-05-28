A memorial library in honour of the late Professor Emeritus Albert Kwadwo Adu Boahen has been set up at the University of Ghana.

The facility will provide a reference library and secure archive facility for future generations of students and scholars of history, and of the life and work of the late Professor Adu Boahen.

The library will house books, journals, magazines, tapes, manuscripts and papers from the late Professor Adu Boahen’s personal library.

The library was borne out of the late Professor Adu Boahen’s commitment during his career days at the University of Ghana, as well as his services to Ghana.

“In light of Boahen’s commitment to the university, the international acclaim he achieved for his scholarly

endeavours, and his services to the nation of Ghana, the establishment of a new reference library and secure archive facility in his name to be housed at the Department of History is proposed as a fitting memorial. Significantly, the library will house books, journals, magazines, tapes, manuscripts and papers from Boahen’s personal library”.

The library came to being after a proposal prepared by Dr. Victoria Ellen Smith, Department of History (UG) was presented to the University for approval.

