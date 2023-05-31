The Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency in the Central Region, Alexander Afenyo Markin, has called for a thorough investigation into the gory accident that occurred at Gomoa Okyereko on Tuesday, May 30, which resulted in the loss of sixteen lives and forty injuries.

A Youtong bus with registration number GT 5866-L and a fuel tanker with registration number WR 2063-10 collided head-on, resulting in the deadly crash.

The Effutu lawmaker applauded the bravery and selflessness of the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ambulance Service, as well as the individuals who helped in the rescue efforts. He also called for investigations to help mitigate such rampant and deadly crashes on our roads.

“In light of this tragic event, it is imperative that we come together as a nation and prioritize the safety of our roads. I implore the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident, allowing us to identify and enforce measures that will prevent similar incidents in the future. Let us remain steadfast in our commitment to upholding road safety, implementing necessary precautions, and fostering a culture of responsible driving.”

Mr. Afenyo-Markin also urged the public to be cautious on the roads to ensure that such crashes do not become routine.

“As we reflect upon this unfortunate incident, I urge all motorists and road users to exercise utmost caution, abide by traffic regulations, and embrace their responsibility to protect their lives and the lives of others. Each life affected by such crashes serves as a poignant reminder of our collective duty to create an environment where tragedies of this nature become a relic of the past.”