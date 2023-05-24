The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, celebrated this year’s Africa Day in commemoration of African unity with the fourth edition of its annual UBA Africa Conversations which was held virtually.

This year’s topic was on “Innovating the continent for growth” as five guest speakers shared some insightful tips for the benefit of stakeholders.

The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, UBA Africa, Abiola Bawuah, the President, Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) Plc, Owen Omogiafo, fashion designer, Banke Lawson-Kuku and Business and Technology Executive, Folusho Gbadamosi and Guinness Record breaker, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, were the speakers for this year’s discussions.

The UBA Africa Conversations, established in May 2019 is a hallmark initiative in a series of celebrations for Africa Day.

The conversations provide a platform for African and global audiences to connect with global thought leaders both in the private and public sectors, on their African journey, in a quest to change the narrative on Africa from desolate to successful.

The Group Managing Director of the United Bank for Africa, Oliver Alawuba, who welcomed the panellists and the guests to the event stated that as Africa’s global bank, UBA remains at the forefront of supporting businesses across the continent. He further explained this year’s theme as one to help create opportunities for businesses in Africa.

He further stated that he is a firm believer of empowering African women to spearhead the development of the continent and agrees with the vision of the bank to have the panelists being women to champion this course.

The Executive Director of UBA Africa, Abiola Bawuah set the ball rolling with the discussion by welcoming the guests and viewers online. She, in her opening address, remarked on the role of the bank on the continent and the innovative ways engineered to help put make lives better.

The President of Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) Plc, Owen Omogiafo said to her, innovation is surviving, linking the concept of innovation to survival of the fittest. She also highlighted the opportunities COVID-19 brought as companies leveraged on the pandemic to be innovative in order to serve the needs of people.

A leading fashion designer, Banke Lawson-Kuku in her address spoke at length on how the continent can leverage on the creative arts industry for growth.

Business and Technology Executive, Folusho Gbadamosi gave pointers on how African businesses can evolve using technology to help elevate their business in order to meet revenue targets as they fight to become global brands.

Guinness Record breaker, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci thanked Africa for the support she received which helped her in her quest to break the world record and took listeners through her creative process in cooking.

To Hilda Barci, to be a sustainable business, you need to be innovative to be able to constantly meet the needs of consumers.

BACKGROUND

Africa Day has been celebrated every May 25th, since 1963, across the African continent and worldwide. The day was inaugurated by the Organisation of African Unity, in celebration of the unity, diversity and beauty of Africa and its people.

UBA, one of Africa’s leading financial services institutions, with a pan-African footprint spanning 20 African countries and globally in the United States of America, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and France, is fully committed to unifying Africa and continues to lead the narrative focused on the development, growth, and unity of Africa.

United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than twenty-five (25) million customers, across 1,000 business offices and customer touchpoints in 20 African countries.

With a presence in New York, London, and Paris, and an operating licence in Dubai, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail; commercial and corporate banking; innovative cross-border payments and remittances; trade finance and ancillary banking services.

UBA is Africa’s global bank.