The Member of Parliament for the Asawase constituency, Muntaka Mubarak, has dismissed calls for change, stating that not all change can improve the lives of citizens.

The fifth-term MP said he was confident of beating his fierce contender, Masawudu Mubarick, despite calls for him to retire and allow a new candidate to take over the constituency.

“When Nana Akufo-Addo came and said we should change what we are seeing, between 2016 and now, has it been better, or it has been worse? I don’t think that person [my contender] knows what he is saying”.

“I have been a distinguished parliamentarian, I have distinguished myself in the Ashanti Region, in Kumasi, and within the NDC, what do you want to change to, from better to worse? I know that I have diligently served my party, I have served my constituency and I know that by the grace of Allah, they will reward me this evening.”

Meanwhile, the intervention of police officers averted the escalation of a scuffle between supporters of Muntaka Mubarak and his contender.

Supporters of Muntaka alleged that some supporters of Masawudu Mubarick booed at the incumbent Asawase MP who was leaving the centre after casting his ballot.

Police officers had to intervene as the supporters were seen engaging in fisticuffs and verbal exchanges.

Calm has, however, been restored following the invention by the police.