President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, May 28, failed to give an update on the status of his Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta after promising to take a decision on him after the IMF deal.

Prior to the President’s address, a section of Ghanaians were expectant that the president will make an announcement on the fate of the embattled Finance Minister.

But contrary to expectations, the president stayed silent on the matter, leaving the Finance Minister’s fate uncertain.

It is, however, not known if the President will take a decision on Ofori-Atta in the coming days.

Over 80 NPP MPs in 2022 called for the removal of the Finance Minister over the country’s economic woes.

The MPs later softened their stance after meeting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

They kowtowed to the President’s pleas to have the Minister stay in office to seal Ghana’s bailout deal with the Bretton Woods institution.

Now, after the successful completion of the IMF deal, some MPs have renewed their call for the Finance Minister’s departure, urging the President to fulfil his promise to let Ofori-Atta go.

One of the MPs, Eugene Boakye Antwi (MP for Subin) says President Akufo-Addo must go by his promise to let Ken Ofori-Atta go.

“My job is to expose the failings I think are happening at the Ministry of Finance… Principle and conviction alone should make you resign,” Eugene Antwi said.