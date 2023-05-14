Citi TV/Citi FM’s much-anticipated Mother’s Day dinner will take place later this evening.

The ‘A Portrait of Mama’ event will bring families together to honour and celebrate motherhood.

It comes off at 4 p.m. at Citi Gardens, No. 5 Owula Hansen Lane, Tesano.

Patrons will be treated to excellent meals, good music, and dance, making it a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Tickets have already sold out for the celebration.

Joining are the top 3 winners of Citi TV/Citi FM‘s ‘A Portrait of Mama’ promotion.

The top three were picked from a list of top 10 entries announced this week after a tough selection from the hundreds of entries received from participants.

‘A Portrait of Mama’ gave individuals an opportunity to tell the world what their mothers mean to them in a write-up of less than 100 words beginning with the phrase: “But for Mama…”

The ‘A Portrait Of Mama’ (Mother’s Day Dinner) is powered by Citi TV, with support from Citi FM, and is sponsored by Dano Milk and Tasty Tom, with Juis Guy and Veuve Du Vernay on board.